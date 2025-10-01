Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last date to resign today for Round 1, 2, notice here

    Today is the last date to resign for NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1, 2. The official notice is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 1, 2025 10:59 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will end the resignation process for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1, 2 on October 1, 2025. The link to resign will remain active till 5 pm today. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last date to resign today for Round 1, 2, notice here (HT file)
    NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last date to resign today for Round 1, 2, notice here (HT file)

    The official notice reads, "It is for the information to all candidates that requests are being received from UG candidates who want to resign their Round-1 or Round-2 seats since some states have declared their results now. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow Resignation for such candidates from 01:00 PM of 30.09.2025 upto 05:00 PM of 01.10.2025 with the same conditions applicable as published in earlier notices for resignation."

    The Round 3 registration process is ongoing and candidates can apply till October 5, 2025. The choice filling facility will be available till October 5 and choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11.55 pm on October 5.

    The processing of seat allotments will take place from October 6 to October 7, 2025. The seat allotment result will be out on October 8, 2025. The reporting will be done from October 9 to October 17, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes from October 18 to October 19, 2025.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

    Official Notice Here

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Admissions/NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last Date To Resign Today For Round 1, 2, Notice Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes