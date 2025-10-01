Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will end the resignation process for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1, 2 on October 1, 2025. The link to resign will remain active till 5 pm today. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last date to resign today for Round 1, 2, notice here (HT file)

The official notice reads, "It is for the information to all candidates that requests are being received from UG candidates who want to resign their Round-1 or Round-2 seats since some states have declared their results now. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow Resignation for such candidates from 01:00 PM of 30.09.2025 upto 05:00 PM of 01.10.2025 with the same conditions applicable as published in earlier notices for resignation."

The Round 3 registration process is ongoing and candidates can apply till October 5, 2025. The choice filling facility will be available till October 5 and choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11.55 pm on October 5.

The processing of seat allotments will take place from October 6 to October 7, 2025. The seat allotment result will be out on October 8, 2025. The reporting will be done from October 9 to October 17, 2025. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes from October 18 to October 19, 2025.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.