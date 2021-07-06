Home / Education / Admissions / NIFT Admissions 2021: Today is last date for online counseling registration
NIFT 2021 : Last date for the online counselling registration is July 6
NIFT 2021 : Last date for the online counselling registration is July 6
admissions

NIFT Admissions 2021: Today is last date for online counseling registration

  • NIFT has extended the last date for the online counseling registration for the year 2021. The last date for the online counseling registration is July 6 (11:59 Pm).
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 03:29 PM IST

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has extended the last date for the online counseling registration for the year 2021. The last date for the online counseling registration is July 6 (11:59 Pm).

Earlier, the last date for the online counseling registration was July 5.

The correction window is open till July 9 (11:59 pm) for those candidates who have completed their registration process but their documents or payment got rejected.

The official notification of the NIFT reads ‘The window to correct the mistakes in the uploaded documents and payment will remain open till July 9, 2021 (11:59 pm) for those candidates who have completed their registration process but their document/Payment got rejected’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nift admissions registration deadline + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.