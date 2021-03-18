NIFT entrance exam results out: Know about their undergraduate courses

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), India’s premier institute offering UG and PG degrees in fashion designing and technology, has declared the results of its written admission test. It consists of a Creative Ability Test (CAT) and a General Ability Test (GAT).

This national level test is mandatory for admission to NIFT courses. After the qualifying the written admission exam, candidates opting for the UG courses need to clear another round known as Situation Test, where their material handling skills are assessed. Candidates for PG courses on the other hand, need to qualify the Group Discussion/Interview round. The final results are out on the official website of NIFT after these rounds. The Situation Test and Group Discussion/Interview will take place between April-May this year and the final results are expected around the end of May or June 2021. The shortlisted candidates will have to go through a counselling session before admission which is expected to begin from May or June this year. Each course has a separate counselling process.

UG DESIGN COURSES

Each UG Design (B.Des.) programme of NIFT spans through 4 years and is divided into 8 semesters. Alongside the core or major subjects, students for every course are offered Specialisations, Interdisciplinary Minors (IDM) and General Electives. The UG programmes also include Industry Internship (2-8 weeks) and a 16-week final project. Here is a low-down on all the B.Des courses that NIFT offers along with the Specialisations.

B.Des. (Fashion Design)

The core for this course includes topics such as fashion design and illustration, pattern making, draping, garment construction, fabric fundamentals, sustainability crafts & fashion, history of Indian textiles, history of clothing, value addition- exports, retail and couture among others.

Specialisations: NIFT’s UG course for Fashion Designing also offers specialisation in Luxury & Couture as well as Image Creation & Styling. This specialization in Luxury & Couture offers students the aesthetic and commercial knowhow of luxury fashion products and helps them understand construction procedures. It also helps them develop skills like sewing, trims, embellishments, machine stitching, etc. Image Creation & Styling, on the hand, provides a deep insight into the business of image creation and styling, the focal areas being fashion society and culture, celebrity styling, costume for performing arts & celebrity couture. It allows the students to work in practical, real-life situations and helps them understand business needs.

B.Des. (Leather Design)

The core topics of this course include material Studies (Leather & Non-Leather), Design & Fashion Studies, Apparel Production & Ergonomics, Luxury, Product Design & Marketing, Apparel Design Studio, Drawing & Digital Design and Craft Cluster Initiatives.

Specialisations: The specialisations offered are Product Design Studio and Footwear Design Studio. In Product Design Studio the students learn to design, understand and interpret a wide range of products including flat and fancy goods, small leathers goods, bags and solid leather goods. It also equips them with the knowledge of patterns through geometry and spatial understanding fabrication techniques and procedures. The specialisation on Footwear Design Studio helps students understand the anatomy of the foot, different categories of footwear and the anthropometrics involved in footwear design and construction, enabling them to understand designs and translate them into patterns.

B.Des. (Accessory Design)

This programme offers knowledge about jewellery, crafts, personal accessories, soft goods and work gear.

Specialisations: Specialisations are offered in Jewellery Design, Fashion Products & Work Gear and Décor & Design. While Jewellery Design equips students with traditional knowledge and technical knowhow of jewellery making, Fashion Products & Work Gear arms them with an in-depth understanding of fashion accessory in terms of form and function. Décor & Design, on the other hand, helps students understand the dynamics and nuances of living spaces and create products (bathing luxury, fine dining accessories and the likes) that match with a specific environment.

B.Des. (Textile Design)

The core areas of this subject include weaving, print design and surface embellishment, emerging textile technologies and innovations in the field among others. It aims to offer a thorough knowledge of materials and fabric structures while helping students explore digital and non-traditional approach to design through software learning.

Specialisations: This course offers specialisations in Textiles for Apparel & Fashion Accessories as well as Textiles for Home & Spaces. With a specialisation in Textiles for Apparel & Fashion, students will have a thorough understanding of apparel categories, details and trimmings used in garments and accessories. Textiles for Home & Spaces, o the other hand, focusses on home textile products for bed, bath, kitchen and other interior living spaces, and other interior spaces, lending students an in-depth understanding of regional variations in home fashion in terms of colours, motifs, patterns and sizes of products.

B.Des. (Knitwear Design)

The core subjects of this course cover Knitting, Flat Pattern & Construction, Fabric Technology, Illustration and Presentation Techniques. In B.Des. (Knitwear Design) students gain an in-depth knowledge of crafts.

Specialisations: Intimate Apparel and Sportswear are the specialisations offered along with this course. The first subject teaches students to design apparel collections keeping in mind the latest design trends and aesthetics. It arms the students with a though knowledge of fabric requirements, and trims used for intimate apparels and construction techniques. The specialisation on Sportswear allows students to develop a deep understanding of the diverse performance needs of the users as well as the functional and aesthetic aspects of various types of these apparels. They are also imparted the knowledge of construction techniques for sportswear and specialised material handling.

B.Des. (Fashion Communication)

This UG programme offers an all-encompassing knowledge about a wide-ranging variety of topics specific to the fashion and lifestyle industry. The core subjects include Graphic Design, Advertising Space Design, Visual Merchandising, Fashion Creatives, Fashion Photography, Fashion Journalism, Fashion Styling and Fashion Thinking, Interaction Design and New Media Design.

Specialisations: The two specialisations that B.Des. (Fashion Communication) offers are Visual Communication and Fashion Media. The first one helps students to master the technique of short film-making while the second one allows the development of trend spotting and communication skills related to the fashion industry.