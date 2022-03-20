Home / Education / Admissions / NIMCET 2022: Exam date announced, apply from April 4, check schedule here
admissions

NIMCET 2022: Exam date announced, apply from April 4, check schedule here

  • The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has announced the NIMCET 2022 exam dates at nimcet.in.
NIMCET 2022: Exam date announced, apply from April 4, check schedule here
NIMCET 2022: Exam date announced, apply from April 4, check schedule here
Published on Mar 20, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur has announced the NIMCET 2022 exam dates at nimcet.in. The online registration process will begin from April 4 and the deadline for the submission of application form is May 4 till 5pm.

The admit card will be released on the June 6. The NIMCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20 at various examination centres. The result will be announced on July 5.

NIMCET 2022: How to fill the application form

Visit the NIMCET Jamshedpur official website at nimcet.in.

On the homepage, click on the application link

Fill details in the application form.

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee in online mode

Submit the application form and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entrance exam for undergraduate admission
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out