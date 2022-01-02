NIOS Public Exam 2022: 10th, 12th registration begins, direct link to apply here

National Institute of Open Schooling has started the registration process for NIOS Public Exam 2022 for April session on January 1, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams to be conducted in April/ May 2022 can apply online through the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the exam is till January 31, 2022. For learners who have registered or appeared in the October November 2021 exam, the registration process will begin on January 16 and will end on January 31, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

NIOS Public Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Go to Exams and Results link available on the top bar of the page.

A new drop down box will open where candidates will have to select examination and then pay exam fees link.

Enter your enrollment number and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of exam fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

The examination fee is ₹250/- per subject for theory papers and additional fee of ₹120/- per subject for practicals in subjects having both theory and practicals. Also, additional ₹50/- will be charged for each transaction.

Dear Learners,

You can now submit the exam fee online for Public Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for April 2022 session.Kindly visit https://t.co/ZAGtm7i0Ha. Read the instructions carefully before submitting the exam fee.@ANI @PTI_News @PibLucknow @PIBHRD pic.twitter.com/fzkZKjuL53 — NIOS (@niostwit) January 1, 2022

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON