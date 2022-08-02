NVS Class 11 Admissions 2022: Imp notice on criteria released for vacant seats

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released an important notice on eligibility criteria for NVS Class 11 Admissions 2022. The eligibility criteria have been released for admissions against vacant seats. The official notice is available on the official site of NVS on navodaya.gov.in.

Students who have studied in academic session 2021-22 in Govt./Govt. recognized school in the same District/State, where JNV is functioning and to which they are seeking admission are eligible. The birth date of the candidate is in between 1st June 2005 to 31st May 2007 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per the official notice.

The registration process for Class 11 has started and the last date to apply for the admission is till August 18, 2022. The admission against available vacant seats will be done through district wise merit list that will be prepared on the basis of marks secured by students in Class 10 board examination.

The final merit list will be prepared at state level on the basis of vacancies in the JNV of the district. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS.

