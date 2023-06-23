Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the NVS Class 11 LEST 2023 registration date for Manipur state. The registration date has been extended till July 20, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. NVS Class 11 LEST 2023: Registration date for Manipur state extended till July 20

The official website reads, “The period for submission of online application form only for the candidates of State of Manipur is further extended up to 20.07.2023 (Thursday) due to administrative reasons.”

NVS Class 11 LEST 2023: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

Click on NVS Class 11 LEST 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The date of birth of the candidate is to be between June 1, 2006 to July 31, 2008 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NVS.