Last date to apply for NVS Class 6 admission 2024 today

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 31, 2023 09:00 AM IST

NVS Class 6 Admission 2024: Candidates can apply for the JNV Selection Test (JNVST) on navodaya.gov.in.

The online application process for Class 6 admissions at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) will close today, August 31. Originally, the deadline was August 25 but it was later extended by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Candidates can apply for the JNV Selection Test (JNVST) on navodaya.gov.in.

JNVST 2024: Last date to apply for NVS Class 6 admission today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
NVS will next open the application form correction window for two days during which gender, category, area, disability and medium of exam can be edited.

NVS will conduct JNVST 2023 for Class 6 admissions in two phases. The first phase of the exam will be on November 4 and the second one will be on January 20.

The exam on both days will be conducted from 11.30 am.

NVS is expected to announce JNVST 2024 results by March or April next year.

Apply online

How to apply for NVS Class 6 Admission 2024

  1. Go to the NVS website, navodaya.gov.in.
  2. Go to admissions and open the link to apply for JNVST 2024.
  3. First register and then proceed to fill the application.
  4. Submit the form with documents and fee.
  5. Take a printout of the confirmation page.

