Odisha NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins today at dmetodisha.in

Directorate of Medical Education, Odisha will begin the registration process for Odisha NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 on September 24, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Round 3 can do it through the official site of DME Odisha at dmeodisha.in. Odisha NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins today

As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply for Round 3 is September 26, 2023. Verification of original documents can be done on September 28, 2023. The provisional merit list will be published on October 2, 2023.

The redressal of grievances regarding merit list can be done on October 3, 2023. The revised provisional merit list will be displayed on October 4, 2023.

Odisha NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register for Round 3

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DME Odisha at dmeodisha.in.

Click on Odisha NEET PG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME Odisha.

