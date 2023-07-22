Odisha NEET UG final merit list 2023 releasing today at ojee.nic.in, here’s how to check

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release Odisha NEET UG final merit list 2023 on July 22, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the final merit list through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. Odisha NEET UG final merit list 2023 releasing today, here’s how to check(HT file)

The provisional merit list of registered candidates was published on July 20, 2023. Candidates raised the query against the merit list till July 21, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Odisha NEET UG final merit list 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on Odisha NEET UG final merit list 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The final merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the final merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who name have been in the final merit list can take admission to MBBS/BDS courses in the academic session 2023-24 under the 85% of state quota seats and NRI quota seats. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.

