OJEE 2023 Counselling: Registration for B.Tech & other courses begins at ojee.nic.in, link here

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has started the OJEE 2023 Counselling registration on July 6, 2023. Candidates who want to take admission in B.Tech /B.Arch/B.Plan/Int M.Sc/B.CAT courses can apply online through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2023 Counselling: Registration for B.Tech & other courses begins

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the counselling round is till July 12, 2023. The display of Mock Seat Allotment based on choices filled-in by the candidates will be available on July 12, 2023. Choice lock facility Activation using Candidate password Starts on July 14, 2023 and Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 16 to July 18, 2023.

OJEE 2023 Counselling: How to register

To apply for OJEE counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2023 counselling registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of counselling fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling fees is ₹450/-. The allotted students have to deposit part admission/ seat confirmation fees of Rs.10,000 or 5000/- based on the category (Rs.10,000/- for general candidates and Rs.5000/- for SC/ST/PC candidates). deposit can only be done on online portal through bill desk / HDFC payment gateway.

The counselling round will be conducted for admission to Technical Undergraduate Courses such as B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Plan, B. CAT and Integrated M.Sc. in different State Govt and Pvt Colleges/ Institutes/ Universities. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON