Home / Education / Admissions / OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result releasing today at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result releasing today at ojee.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 12, 2023 01:08 PM IST

OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result will be released today, July 12, 2023. Steps to check result is given below.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will release OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result on July 12, 2023. The Display of Mock Seat Allotment based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on July 10, 2023 will be available at 5 pm today. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result releasing today at ojee.nic.in(Hindustan Times)
OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result releasing today at ojee.nic.in(Hindustan Times)

As per the schedule, the choice locking facility using candidate password will begin on July 14 and will end on July 15, 2023. The registration will end on July 15, 2023. Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 16 to July 18, 2023.

OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
  • Click on OJEE 2023 mock seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out