Patliputra University will start the PPU LLB Admission 2025 online application on August 7, 2025. Candidates who want apply for B.A.LLB ( 5-year) and LLB (3 year) courses can find the direct link through the official website of Patliputra University at ppup.ac.in. PPU LLB Admission 2025: Online application begins at ppup.ac.in, merit list to be out on August 21

As per the official notice, the last date of submission of online form is August 18, 2025. The correction window to make changes in application form will open on August 19, 2025. The merit list will be released on August 21 and the last date of admission of merit list is August 25, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

BA.LLB (5-year course):- Must have passed the Intermediate/+2 examination from recognized Board with minimum marks obtained for General category students is - 45%, for OBC category students- 42% and for SC & ST category students- 40%.

LLB (3-year course):- Must have passed the under graduate examination in any discipline from a recognized university with minimum marks obtained for General category students- 45%, for OBC category students-42% and for SC & ST category students- 40%.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of Patliputra University at ppup.ac.in.

2. Click on PPU LLB Admission 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get the link to apply.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1500/- for General, BC-1 and BC-II. For SC and ST category candidates, the application fee is ₹1000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Patliputra University.