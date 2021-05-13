Prioritise vaccine for those opting for foreign education: NGO to Maha govt

A non-government organisation has written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prioritise vaccination of students set to join foreign universities by September.

Every year, around 1-1.2 million Indian students go overseas to pursue foreign education with a majority of them flying in the second week of August (according to?). Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) has written to Thackeray to help students save their academic year as most universities abroad have made it mandatory for students to be vaccinated before leaving India.

This, the consumer protection body said in its May 12 letter, would mean that students take both their jabs by July, which can be possible only if the state government allows them to get their inoculation on the basis of their college offer letters.

“Thousands of Indian students planning to go abroad to study are anxious to get themselves vaccinated before they go. Most of the universities in USA, UK, Europe start the academic year in August or September. By now, most Indian students have got admissions in the universities and many universities are expecting Indian students to get themselves fully vaccinated before they reach the respective countries,” said the letter by MGP chairperson, advocate Shirish Deshpande.

Deshpande, said, “We have suggested that a separate category be created for students with valid acceptance letter of the foreign university for online booking on Co-WIN portal.”

MGP has appealed to both Union and state government authorities to arrange for vaccination of these students on priority.