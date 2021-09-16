Home / Education / Admissions / Punjab: Entrance exam for 9-12 classes of meritorious schools on Oct 3
Punjab: Entrance exam for 9-12 classes of meritorious schools on Oct 3 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Punjab: Entrance exam for 9-12 classes of meritorious schools on Oct 3 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
admissions

Punjab: Entrance exam for 9-12 classes of meritorious schools on Oct 3

The entrance examination for 9th to 12th classes of meritorious schools in Punjab will be held on October 3, informed the state government on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 08:59 PM IST

The entrance examination for 9th to 12th classes of meritorious schools in Punjab will be held on October 3, informed the state government on Thursday.

As per a tweet by the Official Twitter handle of the Punjab government, the roll numbers of students and the list of examination centres will be uploaded on the website http://ssapunjab.org.

"The Punjab Government has announced to conduct the entrance examination for the 9th to 12th classes of meritorious schools on October 3, from 2.30 PM TO 4.30 PM. Roll Numbers of students and the list of examination centers will be uploaded on the website http://ssapunjab.org," read the tweet. 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab news punjab school
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.