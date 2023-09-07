Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins today at rajugneet2023.com

RUHS College of Dental Sciences will begin the Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration on September 7, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Round 3 can do it through the official site of Rajasthan NEET UG at rajugneet2023.com. Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins today

As per the official schedule, the registration process will begin today and will end on September 9, 2023. The provisional merit list will be displayed on September 10 and provisional seat matric on September 11, 2023.

Seat allotment on merit along with submission of all original documents before the Board at the venue- RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Subhash Nagar, Behind T.B Hospital Jaipur from September 12 to September 18, 2023. The security deposition should be paid from September 7 to September 11, 2023.

All candidates who have not registered earlier or candidate allotted/upgraded a seat in round 2 of counseling and has not joined the allotted seat or a candidate resigned a seat, are required to fill application form again and must deposit non-refundable application fee of INR 2000/- (INR 1200/- for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile as well as candidate of Rajasthan state domicile whose family annual income is less than INR 2.5 lacs) + applicable transaction charges.

The joining of candidates who have been allotted a seat should be done from September 12 to September 21, 2023. The academic session will commence on September 1, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajasthan NEET UG.

