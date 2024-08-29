Rajasthan NEET UG allotment result not today, to be released tomorrow on rajugneet2024.org

Rajasthan NEET UG Result 2024: Seat allotment result for the first round of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling, which was previously scheduled to be released today, August 29, has been postponed till tomorrow. As per the revised schedule of admission-related activities, information about the first round of allotment will be available on rajugneet2024.org on August 30, in the evening. Rajasthan NEET UG allotment result tomorrow on rajugneet2024.org(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who are allotted a seat in the first round have to download the allotment letter from the website between August 31 and September 5. They have to deposit the tuition fee for one year between August 31 and September 4.

Candidates must report and submit their documents at the allotted college desk at the academic block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur, between August 31 and September 5, from 9 am to 5 pm. They have to bring a printout of the allotment letter, all original documents, required bonds, two copies of the application form along with all relevant documents.

Details about subsequent rounds of seat allotment will be notified later. Classes for the fresh batch of students will begin on October 1.

“The allotment of seat to a candidate shall remain provisional till verification of original documents, eligibility and fulfilment of medical fitness criteria, at the allotted college,” an official statement said.

“A candidates will be deemed to have joined an institution once his/her original documents are submitted, reported physically at the desk of allotted institution at Academic block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur, at the time of reporting and have deposited the requisite one-year tuition fee,” it added.

