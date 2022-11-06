Home / Education / Admissions / Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 schedule out at rajneetug2022.in

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 schedule out at rajneetug2022.in

admissions
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 08:10 PM IST

RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has released the state's NEET UG counselling schedule for the second round.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 counselling schedule released at rajneetug2022.in(HT file)
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2 counselling schedule released at rajneetug2022.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan has released the state's NEET UG counselling schedule for the second round. The detailed schedule is available on the official website at rajneetug2022.in.

After round 1 counselling and application submission on November 8, the RUHS will announce the NEET UG seat matrix. Candidates can submit the application and pay the fee till November 11.

The provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) will be released on November 12. The seat matrix will be released on November 13.

For government and government society institutions, students must pay the registration fee in accordance with the forfeiture clause, the RUHS CMS of 10,000 and 5000 for SC/ST/OBC/MBC, and 1 lakh for private medical colleges in order to obtain MBBS seats. The fees must be paid in advance by all applicants who wish to take part in this round of counselling. Candidates will not be considered for round 2 of counselling if they fail to pay the fee.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan neet
rajasthan neet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out