Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 round 2 registration ends today, apply at rajugneet2023.com
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration closes today. Applicants can submit applications on rajugneet2023.com.
The online registration for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 will close today, August 19. On the official website, rajugneet2023.com, applicants can submit their applications for the second phase of the state National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) counselling.
Direct link here
“Time for depositing the application fee at the website is extended up to 10.00 pm on 19.08.2023. Time for submitting the on-line application form at the website will remain the same i.e. 11.55 pm on 19.08.2023”, reads the official website.
The Round 2 provisional seat matrix and the provisional merit list will be made available on August 23. Candidates will be able to fill in choices from August 21 to August 25. The second seat allotment result will be announced on August 28.
Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 counselling: Know how to register
Visit the official website at rajugneet2023.com
On the homepage, click on the link for registration
Log in with your credentials
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee and submit
Download the application form.
- Topics
- Rajasthan
- Counselling