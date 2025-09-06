Rajasthan government has started the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration on September 6, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG at rajugneet2025.com. Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration begins at rajugneet2025.in, direct link here(Unsplash)

The registration process begins on September 6 and will end on September 11, 2025. The verification of certificate of PwD/Defence/Para Military and NRI candidature before the Board at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur will be done on September 12, 2025.

The merit list will be released on September 13, 2025. Candidates who have been allotted seats can deposit the security amount from September 15 to September 17, 2025.

The choice filling window will open on September 15 and will close on September 17, 2025. The round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed on September 19, 2025.

The reporting, document submission at the allotted college desk at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur can be done from September 20 to September 25, 2025.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG at rajugneet2025.com.

2. Click on Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All fresh candidates are required to deposit non-refundable application fee of INR 2500/- (INR 1500/- for SC, ST, ST-STA category candidate of Rajasthan state domicile) + applicable transaction charges (already registered candidates need not apply/deposit registration fee again).

The security amount of ₹50000/- for UR/EWS, SC/ST/ST-STA/OBC/MBC candidates opting for Govt. Seat (MBBS course) in Government Medical Colleges, Govt. Society Medical Colleges, RUHS CMS, ESIC MC, Rs. 2,00,000/- for candidate opting for Management Seat (MBBS Course) in Govt. Society Colleges and RUHS CMS, Rs. 5,00,000/- for candidate opting for NRI Seat (MBBS Course) in Govt. Colleges, Govt. Society Colleges and RUHS CMS and candidates opting for MBBS course in private medical colleges.