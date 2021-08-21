Rajasthan University Admissions 2021: Uniraj UG registration date extended

Rajasthan University has extended the last date to apply for undergraduate courses till August 23, 2021. The Uniraj UG admission registration can be done by all interested candidates through the official site of University of Rajasthan on earxiv.uniraj.ac.in. Earlier the last date to apply for the courses was till August 19, 2021.

As per the data shared by the varsity, more than 40,000 students have already registered themselves for UG admissions. The university has received the most number of applications for admission to BA and BSc pass courses at affiliated colleges. To apply for the UG courses under the university, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Rajasthan University Admissions 2021: How to Apply

• Visit the official site of Rajasthan University on admission.uniraj.edu.in.

• Click on Rajasthan University Admissions 2021 for UG link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and upload the necessary documents.

• Fill in the application form, upload the photograph, contact details, Subject Combination Preferences and other details.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The official website suggests candidates to read the instructions carefully before filling the online admission form. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajasthan University.