SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: Registration for Class 11th begins

SAMS Odisha +1 HSE Admission 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has started the online application process for admission to Class 11 (HSE or plus one) for the upcoming academic year. Students can go to the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha portal at samsodisha.gov.in and submit their forms.

Direct link to apply for SAMS Odisha Plus One admission 2023.

Candidates who have passed the Matric or Class 10 final exam conducted by BSE Odisha or any other recognised board can apply for admission to Plus One through the SAMS Odisha portal.

As per the admission schedule, the last date to submit the online Common Application Form (CAF) is June 20 (11:45 pm). The first selection list for Class 11 will be published on June 28 at 11:45 am.

Selected candidates have to report and take admission under the first selection list from June 26 to July 5 (up to 6 pm).

Students can also opt not to take admission in the first round and request for slide-up from June 29 to July 7 (6 pm). The second merit list will be issued on the SAMS Odisha portal on July 16.

After that, students have to report at the allotted institution and take admission between July 14 and 17 (up to 6 pm).

The application fee is ₹200 for general and ₹100 for SC, ST candidates. For further details and the complete schedule, students can visit the Class 11 admission portal.

