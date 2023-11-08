St. George's University School of Medicine invites applications for Jan 2024 intake

Admissions are now open at St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, the Caribbean, for its January 2024 intake. Students who missed previous intakes to secure a spot will be allowed without waiting an entire year to begin their medical education journey.(HT Photo)

According to a press release by SGU, depending on the admission period which is in January, April and August intakes at its True Blue campus in Grenada, different benefits will be offered.

The following are the advantages for students who start medical school in January, mentioned the media release.

The January batch typically forms a smaller cohort and a scope for personalised learning experiences due to a lower student-to-faculty ratio in lectures.

Students who start medical school in January can begin their medical residency process earlier than their peers who begin in April or August.

Students in the January intake have more time to prepare for important exams

“St. George's University School of Medicine is a global institution with multiple enrolment options. Our commitment to flexibility enables prospective students to begin their medical education as soon as possible while accommodating their various needs. Furthermore, it reflects the essence of International Education Month in January, celebrating the richness and diversity of worldwide educational opportunities," said David Anthonisz, Executive Director of International Student Recruitment at SGU.

