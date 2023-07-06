Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at tnmedicalselection.net, link here

Directorate of Medical Educational and Research, TN has started Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration process on July 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for NEET PG examination from Tamil Nadu can apply online for the counselling session through the official site of DMER, TN at tnmedicalselection.net. Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins, link here

The last date to apply for the counselling round is till July 13, 2023. Candidates seeking admission in Post Graduate Degree / Diploma Courses, they have to qualify the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-NEET PG2023 conducted by the National Board of Examination. While in Tamil Nadu, the candidates should obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile for the General Category in NEET PG 2023 for admission.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DMER, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

At the time of Application all candidates must pay the application fee of Rs.3,000/- (Non- Refundable). Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) / Scheduled Tribe candidates of Tamil Nadu native are exempted from payment of the cost of the application. At the time of registration for counselling, all candidates must pay Rs.1000/-.

Selection Committee will publish provisional Rank Lists on the following official websites after completion of scrutiny of all applications received for this academic year 2023-2024. There are four rounds of counseling i.e., Round -1 Round -2, Mop-up and Stray round. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DMER, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON