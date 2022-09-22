Tamil Nadu TN NEET counselling 2022 begins; Govt, management quotas first

TN NEET Counselling 2022: Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu has started the application process for undergraduate medical admissions through NEET UG 2022. In the first stage, TN NEET counselling is being held for government and management quota seats.

Eligible candidates can apply for TN NEET counselling 2022 on tnmedicalselection.net. Those who apply under both quotas will have to submit separate forms.

This year, a total of 1,32,167 candidates from Tamil Nadu appeared in NEET and of them, 67,787 have qualified.

As per the schedule for government and management quotas, NEET qualified candidates have to register between September 22 and October 3 (5 pm).

TN NEET Counselling 2022: Apply here

The government quota include seats at Tamil Nadu government medical and dental colleges and government quota seats in self-financing medical/dental colleges.

Management quota counelling is for management quota seats including NRI in self-financing medical/dental colleges.