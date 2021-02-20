The Scindia School Gwalior entrance test on February 27, check details

The Scindia School Gwalior, a Boys’ Boarding School, will conduct its entrance test (Scindia Aptitude Analysis) for academic year 2021-22 on Saturday, February 27. Children of Classes 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 can apply for admission to the school by taking this entrance test, which will be held online.

Interested candidates can apply for the test by visiting the school’s website at https://www.scindia.edu/admission-procedure/ or by sending an email on office@scindia.edu; and sending WhatsApp message on 9411301723 and 9425112292.

In a press release issued on Friday, Scindia School Gwalior said that the test has been designed to assess student’s analytical skills in mathematics, English and general awareness.

“Our school believes in the overall development of its students by blending modern teaching techniques, while retaining and imparting core Indian values and traditions. A highly motivated and competent faculty, state of the art facilities and our ethos is the perfect recipe to shape young minds and bodies to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” said Scindia School Principal Madhav Deo Saraswat, according to the release.