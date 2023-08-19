TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 schedule out at tnmedicalselection.net, notice here

Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu has released TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 schedule. Candidates who want to apply for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses can do it through the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net. TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 schedule out, notice here

The registration for Round 2 will begin on August 21 and will end on August 22, 2023. The choice filling and choice locking will be done from August 24 to August 28, 2023. If the candidate does not lock his/her choices till the last date their choices will be automatically locked.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 29 to August 30, 2023. The result will be announced on August 31, 2023. The provisional allotment order will be downloaded from September 1 to September 4, 2023. The last date for joining is September 4, 2023.

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for registration, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

A new page will open where candidates can click on registration link.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DMER, Chennai.

