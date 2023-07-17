Home / Education / Admissions / TNDALU 3-year LLB admission 2023: Registration begins at tndalu.ac.in, get link

TNDALU 3-year LLB admission 2023: Registration begins at tndalu.ac.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 17, 2023 01:31 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has started registration for a 3-year LLB program. Interested candidates can apply online by August 10.

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has begun the registration process for admission into three year LLB programme. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at tndalu.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 10.

Direct link to apply

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Under Graduate Degree in any discipline (10+2+3 or 10+3+3 streams alone are eligible).

Application fee:

For 3-Year LL.B.(Hons.) Degree Course (offered in the School of Excellence in Law)

The application fee is 500 for SC/ST applicants. For other candidates, the application fee is 1000.

For 3 Year LL.B. Degree Course (offered in the Affiliated Law Colleges in Tamil Nadu)

The application fee is 240 for SC/ST applicants. For others, the application fee is 500.

Selection process: Selection for admission will only be done online. Candidates shall be selected only on the basis of their performance in the qualifying examination and in accordance with the reservation rules issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Visit the official website at www.tndalu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admission tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Notification

