TNEA 2022 Counselling: Choice filling process to begin today, here’s how to apply

Directorate of Technical Education, DTE will begin the choice filling process for TNEA 2022 Counselling on August 20, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for under special reservation category can register online through the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.

The link will be activated at 10 am for choice filling. The categories eligible to apply from today includes- eminent Sports Person, wards of ex-servicemen and differently abled persons. The choice filling will end today at 5 pm. The tentative allotment list will be released on August 20, 2022.

As per the schedule, the confirmation of tentative allotment will begin on August 21 and provisional allotment list will be released on August 21, 2022. Candidates can apply for choice filling through these simple steps given below.

TNEA 2022 Counselling: How to fill choices

Visit the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.

Click on Login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TNEA.

