TNEA 2022 Counselling: General category round 1 registration begins tomorrow

Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai will begin the TNEA 2022 Counselling for general category round 1 tomorrow, August 25, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can apply online through the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.

The last date to end the registration is till August 27, 2022. The release of tentative allotment is on August 28, 2022. The tentative allotment for confirmation will start from August 28 to August 29, 2022. The provisional allotment list will be release on September 9, 2022.

TNEA 2022 Counselling: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TNEA on tneaonline.org.

Click on login link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TNEA.

