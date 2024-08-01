 TNEA 2024: Tentative allotment released on tneaonline.org, details inside - Hindustan Times
TNEA 2024: Tentative allotment released on tneaonline.org, details inside

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob
Aug 01, 2024 08:40 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the seat allotment result can visit the official website at tneaonline.org.

Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) Tamil Nadu released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) tentative seat allotment result. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check the seat allotment result can visit the official website at tneaonline.org.

Candidates can visit the official website at tneaonline.org and log in using their email id and password to access the tentative seat allotment result.
Candidates can visit the official website at tneaonline.org and log in using their email id and password to access the tentative seat allotment result. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

“ Tentative allotment has been released for first round candidates, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 02-08-2024, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will be considered cancelled,” mentioned the official website.

Direct Link to check TNEA 2024 tentative seat allotment

Candidates can visit the official website at tneaonline.org and log in using their email id and password to access the tentative seat allotment result.

Candidates need to ensure that they have confirmed the seat allotment on or before August 2, 2024, by 5 pm. If candidates fail to confirm then the seat allotment will be considered cancelled.

The below mentioned steps can be followed by candidates who wish to check the TNEA 2024 tentative seat allotment results.

Steps to check TNEA 2024 tentative seat allotment results:

  1. Visit the official website at tneaonline.org
  2. Login to the official website using email id and password
  3. TNEA 2024 tentative seat allotment will be visible on the screen after logging in
  4. Verify the details and confirm the seat allotment
  5. Save the page and take a print out of the same

For more information, visit the official website at tneaonline.org.

