TNEA rank list 2023 released on tneaonline.org, direct link

Jun 26, 2023 01:38 PM IST

TNEA 2023 Rank List: Candidates can go to the official website, tneaonline.org and check it.

Government of Tamil Nadu has published the provisional rank list for Engineering admissions (TNEA rank list 2023). Candidates can go to the official website, tneaonline.org and check it. The rank list can be checked through candidate login. It has also been published in the form of a PDF file.

TNEA rank list 2023 released on tneaonline.org (Representational image)(Unsplash)
“TNEA 2023 Rank list is published, you can login with your username and password to check the rank, also we have published the ranks as PDF. If there are any queries or grievances regarding the rank please contact near by TFC on or before 30-06-2023, 4PM,” reads a notification displayed on the website.

Check TNEA rank list 2023

How to download TNEA rank list

  1. Go to tneaonline.org.
  2. Now, click on the rank details option and select category. Download the PDF file and check the list.
  3. Alternatively, go to the login page, enter email ID and password and submit.
  4. Now, check your qualification status.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Topics
admissions
