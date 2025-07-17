TNEA tentative allotment result 2025 announced at tneaonline.org, direct link

TNEA Allotment Result 2025: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has announced the tentative allotment result for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA). Candidates who are participating in TNEA counselling can check the tentative allotment result on tneaonline.org. TNEA tentative allotment result 2025 announced at tneaonline.org(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates need to log in to their accounts to check the results. Here is the direct link

TNEA Counselling 2025: Check tentative allotment result

Candidates need to confirm their allotments by 5 pm on July 17. Otherwise, their allotments will be cancelled.

“Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable first round candidates, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 18-07-2025, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will be stand as cancelled,” reads the message displayed on the website.

As per the counselling schedule, the general counselling process will end on August 19. The online supplementary counselling will be held from August 21 to 23 and counselling for SCA, SC categories will be from August 25 to 28.

TNEA counselling is for admission to -

Government engineering college seats

Seats in aided and self-supporting courses in government-aided engineering colleges

Seats surrendered by central government institutions

Central Electro Chemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi

Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Chennai

Indian Institute of Handloom Technology(IIHT), Salem

BTech degree seats in the university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University

BE, Mechanical, Civil Engineering (Tamil Medium) seats in the departments and constituent colleges of Anna University.

BE, BTech seats in Annamalai University

Seats surrendered by self-financing Engineering colleges

The TNEA rank list was released on June 27. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.