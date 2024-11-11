Transform your career: Join MIT xPRO's Building AI Products and Services program

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are key growth sectors today, driving advancements in automation, data analysis, and innovation across various industries. A recent Deloitte survey highlights that while expectations for AI remain high, many organizations are under pressure to quickly realize and leverage its value. According to Deloitte’s report, "The State of Generative AI in the Enterprise: Now Decides Next", 79% of respondents expect AI to drive significant organizational transformation within the next three years. However, most companies are currently focused on tactical benefits, such as improving efficiency and reducing costs, rather than prioritizing growth and innovation. Only 47% of respondents believe their organizations are adequately educating employees on the capabilities, benefits, and value of generative AI. MITxPro Building AI

This data shows that while there is optimism around AI’s potential, many companies need to invest more in employee education to fully harness AI's transformative power.

MIT xPRO’s latest program called Building AI Products and Services, is designed to leapfrog organizations and employees into the future. Picture earning an MIT xPRO certificate and creating an AI-powered product proposal. This program will teach you how to apply AI and ML in real-world projects, covering the basics of Machine Learning, deep learning, and product design. You’ll learn every stage of designing AI-based products step-by-step.

Whether you're an employee or employer, mastering AI and ML skills is essential for automating tasks, analyzing data, and improving customer engagement. The demand for these skills is growing fast. As per Microsoft and LinkedIn 2024 Work Trend Index, 91% of leaders in India believe their companies need to adopt AI to stay competitive, while 54% are concerned their organization lacks a clear plan and vision for implementation. Hence, the importance of this program.

Be part of MIT xPRO’s program now to master AI and ML skills that will propel your career.

Program Highlights

MIT xPRO’s program is a standout option for your needs. This 12-week online program is perfect for professionals and entrepreneurs. You'll gain incredible exposure and be trained by top MIT faculty. It’s a great way to upskill quickly with real-world knowledge from industry experts. Let’s check out some of its main features.

1) Learn how to create an AI project proposal, convincing stakeholders or investors and boosting your career growth.

2)Join live workshops on AI/ML models, apply AI in eCommerce and IT, and use OpenAI to build prototypes for real-world applications.

3) Develop market-ready skills to evaluate AI opportunities and confidently pitch solutions, preparing you for real-world projects.

4) Practical learning through crowdsourcing, demos, and design activities will give you hands-on experience to apply your skills.

5) Earn an MIT xPRO certificate and learn from top MIT faculty, gaining real-world insights and valuable case studies.

6) Assignments and projects: The program will culminate with a Capstone Project where you will create an AI design process model and plan an AI-based product or service. You’ll also get Program Workbooks after certain modules to apply what you've learned and solve real problems. It’s a hands-on way to put your new skills into practice and develop solutions, giving you the confidence to tackle AI projects in the real world.

7) As part of this program, professionals will have access to some resources and industry applications. Here’s a list — Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3), Cough Test App, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) and Soli.

This program is great for professionals and entrepreneurs looking to level up their AI skills and apply them in real-world projects.

1) Technical Product Managersfocused on AI and machine learning can boost their value by leveraging the latest AI technologies in their organizations.

2) Tech professionals creating solutions for their organizations can expand their skills by learning to develop AI-based solutions with machine learning algorithms.

3) Tech consultants analyzing and developing solutions for clients can enhance their skills in AI technologies.

4) Founders of AI startups can learn proven frameworks for creating products and connect with other techies.

5) UI/UX designers focused on AI applications can improve user experiences and enhance their design skills.

Program Modules

Here’s a general overview of the program modules you can look forward to as part of this course.

Module 1: Introduction to the Artificial Intelligence Design Process

Module 2: Artificial Intelligence Technology Fundamentals — Machine Learning

Module 3: Artificial Intelligence Technology Fundamentals — Deep Learning

Module 4: Designing Artificial Machines to Solve Problems

Module 5: Generative AI

Module 6: Designing Intelligent Human-Computer Interaction (HCI)

Module 7: Superminds: Designing Organizations that Combine Artificial and Human Intelligence

Module 8: Marketplace Frontiers of AI Design: Research

Module 9: Marketplace Frontiers of AI Design: Practice

Capstone Project

Starts on: December 30, 2024

Duration: 12 weeks | online (6 hours per week)

Program fee: ₹1,75,000

Eligibility: No prior technical knowledge required

About MIT xPRO

MIT xPRO's online learning programs leverage vetted content from world-renowned experts to make learning accessible anytime, anywhere. Designed using cutting-edge research in the neuroscience of learning, MIT xPRO programs are application-focused, helping professionals build their skills on the job.

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments across the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programmes, professional certificates and senior executive programmes help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organisations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 300,000 individuals across 200 countries.