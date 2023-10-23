News / Education / Admissions / TS CPGET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at cpget.ouadmissions.com, link here

TS CPGET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at cpget.ouadmissions.com, link here

TS CPGET 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 has been released. The direct link to check is given below.

Osmania University has released TS CPGET 2023 seat allotment result on October 23, 2023. The provisional seat allotment result has been released for Round 2. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the result through the official website of TS CGPET at cpget.ouadmissions.com.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the respective colleges on or before October 26 to October 31, 2023. To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check TS CPGET 2023 seat allotment result

TS CPGET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

  • Visit the official website of TS CGPET at cpget.ouadmissions.com.
  • Click on TS CPGET 2023 seat allotment result available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your provisional seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for Round 2 was started on October 6 and ended on October 12, 2023. The verification of details was done on October 13, 2023.

Meanwhile, M.Ed and M.P.Ed Counseling will be conducted separately. Dates will be announced soon. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CPGET.

Sign out