TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Left over seats after final phase out, check here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling left over seats. The left over seats have been released after final phase. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

A total of 88 seats are left over in AAR Mahaveer Engineering College, 41 seats in A C E Engineering College, 70 seats in Annamacharya Inst of Technology and SCI. Similarly, many colleges in the state have left over seats, which can be checked on the official notice here.

The reporting at the allotted college can be done from October 26 to October 28, 2022. All the candidates have to pay a minimum of Rs. 5000/- (SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others) along with Tuition Fee where the Tuition Fee to be paid by the candidate is less than Rs. 5000/- (SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others).

The candidate has to report at the allotted college after Final Phase of counselling and handover a set of Xerox copies of the certificates and Original Transfer Certificate (T.C). For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

