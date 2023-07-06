Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released revised TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule on July 6, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admission to B.E /B.Tech / B.Pharmacy and Pharm.D Courses can check the official notice through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule revised, Phase 1 registration begins tomorrow (HT Representative Image)

The schedule has been revised in view of additional seats permitted by the Government and declaration of Intermediate Examination Advanced Supplementary results.

Candidates qualified in TSEAMCET-2023 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for Others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination.

As per the revised schedule, the online filling of application form for first phase will start on July 7 and will end on July 8, 2023. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be available on July 9 and candidates can exercise options after certificate verification upto July 12, 2023. The freezing of options can be done on July 12 and provisional allotment of seats will be displayed on or before July 16, 2023. Candidates can make payment of tuition fee and can self report through website from July 16 to July 22, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET 2023 counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, upload the documents if needed.

Click on submit.

Your registration is completed.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON