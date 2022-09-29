Home / Education / Admissions / TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Phase 2 schedule revised, registration begins Oct 11

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Phase 2 schedule revised, registration begins Oct 11

Published on Sep 29, 2022 02:44 PM IST

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Phase 2 schedule has been released. Candidates can apply for the registration from october 11 onwards.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad has released revised schedule for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 phase 2. The registration as per the revised schedule will begin on October 11, 2022. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

The last date to register and make payment of fees is till October 12, 2022. As per the revised schedule, exercising options can be done on October 12 and 13, 2022 and freezing of options can be done on October 13, 2022. The provisional allotment of seats result will release on October 16 and payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website will be done from October 16 to October 18, 2022.

The Council has also released list of additional seats that is to be considered in second phase of counselling in accordance with G.O.RT.NO.170, Higher Education (Te) Department, Dated: 13-09-2022 And Affiliation Received From The Concerned University.

Revised Schedule 

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: How to register for Phase 2

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
  • Click on login link and enter the credentials.
  • Now fill in the application form and click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Thursday, September 29, 2022
