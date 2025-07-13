Telangana Council of Higher Education has released TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 mock allotment on July 13, 2025. Candidates who want to check the mock allotment can find it on the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: EAPCET mock allotment out at tgeapcet.nic.in, check here

The official notice reads, "All Candidates can view Mock Allotment and can exercise Options on or before 15th July 2025 for First Phase Allotment."

As per the schedule, modifications of options, if required, otherwise options exercised for mock allotment shall be considered for first phase of allotment from July 14 to July 15, 2025. The first phase seat allotment can be freezed on July 15, 2025. The provisional allotment of seats for first phase will be displayed on July 18, 2025.

Candidates can make payment of tuition fee and self report to the allotted colleges from July 18 to July 22, 2025.

The purpose of mock seat allocation is to enable the candidate to estimate the probable allotment of seats based on their rank, gender, category, etc., and options exercised. Mock Seat allocation helps the candidates have an opportunity to review and modify their options.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to check EAPCET mock allotment

To check the mock allotment, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 mock allotment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

4. Click on show allotment and the list will appear.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAMCET.