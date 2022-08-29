TS EAMCET Counselling: Registration for round 1 ends today, results on Sept 9

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration process for the first round of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine (TS EAMCET) 2022 counselling for MPC (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) stream students on August 29. Those who want to apply for undergraduate admissions through the state-level entrance exam and are yet to apply for it can go to tseamcet.nic.in and submit their forms.

For the first phase, the deadline to verify certificates is August 30. Option entry and locking will end on September 2.

Seat allotment result will be out on September 6 and self-reporting for admission will be done from September 6 to 13.

Apply for TS EAMCET counselling 2022

Documents required for TS EAMCET 2022 counselling

TS EAMCET 2022 hall ticket. TS EAMCET 2022 rank card. Aadhar Card. SSC or its equivalent exam marks memo. Intermediate or its equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate. Transfer certificate. Class 6 to Intermediate or its equivalent study certificates. Income certificate issued on or after 01-01-2022 by competent authority, if applicable. EWS income certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2022-23, if applicable. Caste certificate, if applicable. Residence certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education. In respect of non-local candidates in order to consider them for allotment under unreserved seats the following certificates needs to be submitted- residence certificate or employer certificate.