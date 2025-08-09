TS EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Results 2025 tomorrow, here's how to check

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is scheduled to release the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase seat allotment results 2025 on Sunday, August 10, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling process will be able able to check their allotment results on the official website at tgeapcetd.nic.in. TS EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Results 2025 will be out on August 10, 2025. Check how to download here.

TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling 2025: How to check final phase allotment

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the final phase allotment results when out:

1. Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the TS EAMCET 2025 final phase allotment results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the allotment result displayed on your screen.

5. Download the allotment order.

6. Keep a printout for future reference.

Once the allotment results are out, candidates will need to make tuition fee payment and proceed for self reporting through website from August 10 to August 12, 2025.

Candidates can report to the colleges from August 11 to August 13, 2025.

Notably, the processing fee is ₹600/- for SC, ST category candidates and ₹1200/- fpr other category candidates. The online payment can be done through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ T-Wallet.

Prior to this, the certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase was till August 6, 202, and candidates could exercise options after certificate verification from August 6 to August 7, 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TG EAPCET.