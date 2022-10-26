Home / Education / Admissions / TS EAMCET final seat allotment result today on tseamcet.nic.in, how to check

TS EAMCET final seat allotment result today on tseamcet.nic.in, how to check

admissions
Published on Oct 26, 2022 08:03 AM IST

TS EAMCET 2022 final round seat allotment result will be published on October 26 at tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET final seat allotment result today on tseamcet.nic.in, how to check(PTI)
TS EAMCET final seat allotment result today on tseamcet.nic.in, how to check(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for the final round of counselling today, October 26. Those who have registered for the round can check their allotment status on tseamcet.nic.in, once it is published.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates who are allotted seats in the final round will have to pay the tuition fee and self report for admission through the website from October 26 to 28. payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website from October 26 to October 28, 2022.

How to check TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result

Go to the official website of TS EAMCET counselling at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “College-wise Allotment Details” link.

A new page will open where candidates can select the college and Branch.

A list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out