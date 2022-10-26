TS EAMCET final seat allotment result today on tseamcet.nic.in, how to check

TS EAMCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for the final round of counselling today, October 26. Those who have registered for the round can check their allotment status on tseamcet.nic.in, once it is published.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates who are allotted seats in the final round will have to pay the tuition fee and self report for admission through the website from October 26 to 28. payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website from October 26 to October 28, 2022.

How to check TS EAMCET 2022 final phase seat allotment result

Go to the official website of TS EAMCET counselling at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “College-wise Allotment Details” link.

A new page will open where candidates can select the college and Branch.

A list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.