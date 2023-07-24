Home / Education / Admissions / TS EAMCET Phase 2 counselling registration begins at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Phase 2 counselling registration begins at tseamcet.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 24, 2023 12:59 PM IST

The registration for TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 counselling has been started.

The counselling registration procedure for TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 has begun today, July 24. The TS EAMCET website, tseamcetd.nic.in, is where applicants can submit their applications for the counselling phase.

The last date to apply for the counselling round, make payment of processing fees, slot booking for selection of help line centres, and date and time to attend for certification verification can be done till July 25, 2023. The provisional allotment list will be released by July 31.

According to the official schedule, candidates whose slots have already been reserved will have their certificates verified on July 26, 2023. Following certificate verification, candidates can exercise their options between July 24 to July 27, 2023. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on July 31, 2023.

TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 counselling: Know how to apply

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 counselling

Key in your login details and submit

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload all the required documents

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

