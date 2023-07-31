TS EAMCET phase 2 seat allotment result 2023 out on tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2023 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced seat allotment result of the second phase of TS EAMCET counselling 2023. It is available on the counselling portal- tseamcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET phase 2 seat allotment result 2023 announced on tseamcet.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Next, selected candidates have to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website between July 31 and August 2.

TS EAMCET counselling are being held in three phases. Choice filling for the third or final phase will begin on August 4.

After the final phase is over, internal sliding and spot admissions will take place at private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy colleges.

How to check TS EAMCET 2023 phase 2 seat allotment result

Go to tseamcet.nic.in. Now, go to the candidate portal. Key in your credentials and login. Check and download seat allotment results.

TS EAMCET is held for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses at participating institutions of Telangana.

