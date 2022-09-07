Home / Education / Admissions / TS ECET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 registration begins, direct link to apply here

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 registration begins, direct link to apply here

admissions
Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:02 PM IST

TS ECET 2022 Counselling Phase 1 registration have started. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TS ECET.

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 registration begins, direct link to apply here
TS ECET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 registration begins, direct link to apply here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has started the TS ECET 2022 Counselling registration process. The Phase 1 registration process begins today, September 7, 2022 and the last date to apply for the registration is till September 11, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TS ECET on tsecet.nic.in.

The certificate verification will be done from September 9 to 12, 2022. The exercising of options will be done from September 9 to 14 and freezing of options will be done on September 14, 2022. The provisional allotment of seats will release on September 17, 2022 and the payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website will be done from September 17 to September 22, 2022.

Direct link to apply for TS ECET 2022 Counselling

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of TSECET on tsecet.nic.in.
  • Register yourself and pay the processing fee online.
  • Book the slot and attend certificate verification.
  • Login with the registration details and print list of saved options.
  • Once done, logout properly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out