TS ECET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 registration begins, direct link to apply here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has started the TS ECET 2022 Counselling registration process. The Phase 1 registration process begins today, September 7, 2022 and the last date to apply for the registration is till September 11, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TS ECET on tsecet.nic.in.

The certificate verification will be done from September 9 to 12, 2022. The exercising of options will be done from September 9 to 14 and freezing of options will be done on September 14, 2022. The provisional allotment of seats will release on September 17, 2022 and the payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website will be done from September 17 to September 22, 2022.

Direct link to apply for TS ECET 2022 Counselling

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TSECET on tsecet.nic.in.

Register yourself and pay the processing fee online.

Book the slot and attend certificate verification.

Login with the registration details and print list of saved options.

Once done, logout properly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON