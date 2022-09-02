Home / Education / Admissions / TS ECET 2022 Counselling schedule released, notice here

TS ECET 2022 Counselling schedule released, notice here

admissions
Published on Sep 02, 2022 02:28 PM IST

TS ECET 2022 Counselling schedule has been released. Candidates can check the counselling schedule and other details through the official notice given below.

TS ECET 2022 Counselling schedule released, notice here(Hindustan Times)
TS ECET 2022 Counselling schedule released, notice here(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS ECET 2022 Counselling schedule. The complete counselling schedule is available to candidates on the official site of TS ECET on tsecet.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the online e filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification for first phase will be done from September 7 to September 11, 2022. The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done from September 9 to September 12, 2022.

The freezing of options will be done on September 14, provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 17 and payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website will be done from September 17 to September 22, 2022.

The final phase registration will begin from September 25, 2022. The certificate verification will be done on September 26, and freezing of options will be done on September 27. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 29 and tuition fee payment can be done from September 29 to October 7, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TSEAMCET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out