TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result released at tsecet.nic.in, check here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has declared TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result . Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase can download the seat allotment result through the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

Candidates who have received a seat will have to pay the tuition fees and self report for admission through website from September 29 to October 7, 2022. The reporting at the allotted college will be done from September 30 to October 10, 2022.

All candidates have to pay a minimum of ₹5000 (SC/ST) and ₹10,000 (others) along with tuition fee where the tuition fee is less than ₹5000 (SC/ST) and ₹10,000 (others).

TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

Click on TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

