TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at tsecet.nic.in

Published on Sep 28, 2022 07:14 PM IST

TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, September 29, 2022. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS ECET 2022 final seat allotment result on September 29, 2022. Candidates who have registered for the final round counselling can check the results through the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

The window to make payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website will open on September 29 to October 7, 2022. The reporting at the allotted college will be done from September 30 to October 10, 2022.

For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the ROC Form Number, TSECET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login.

All the candidates have to pay a minimum of Rs. 5000/- (SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others) along with Tuition Fee where the Tuition Fee to be paid by the candidate is less than Rs. 5000/- (SC/ST) and Rs. 10000/- (Others). The eligible candidates can attend for Certificate Verification and exercise options in Final Phase, if they have not attended earlier and can exercise options. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS ECET.

