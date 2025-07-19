Telangana Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) has released the TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result for the final phase on Friday, July 18, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the final phase counselling round can now check the seat allotment result available on the official website of TS ECET at tgecet.nic.in TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result for final phase out at tgecet.nic.in, link here

The tuition fee can be paid through the website from July 18, 2025 to July 20, 2025. The reporting at the allotted colleges by candidates can be done from July 19 to July 22, 2025. The last date for updating candidate joining details by the college mentioned in the allotment result is July 23, 2025.

TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates will need to enter the ROC Form Number, TGECET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth to login to view the results.

Candidates to follow below mentioned steps to check the results:

1. Visit the official website at tgecet.nic.in.

2. On home page, tab on ‘TS ECET 2025 seat allotment result’

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and check the allotment result

5. Keep a hard copy for further need

All the candidates, (SC/ST) to pay Rs.5000/- and (Others) to pay Rs.10000/- along with the Tuition Fee where the Tuition Fee to be paid by -(SC/ST) candidates is less than Rs.5000 and for (Others )Rs.10000/- .

The money will be returned to the candidates who report at the allotted college after the final phase. If the candidate does not report at the allotted college, it will be forfeited.

The spot round admission details will be posted on the official website on July 22. The last date for completing the spot round is July 29.

For more updates and announcements, candidates to check on official website.