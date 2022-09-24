TS ECET Counselling 2022: Final phase registration begins tomorrow

Telangana State Council of Higher Education will begin the final phase registration for TS ECET Counselling 2022 on September 25, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of TSECET at tsecet.nic.in.

The certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done on September 26, 2022. The exercising options after certificate verification is from September 25 to 27, 2022 and freezing of options is till September 27, 2022. The provisional allotment of seats will be done on September 29, 2022. The payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website will be done from September 29 to October 7, 2022.

TS ECET Counselling 2022: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

Click on Final phase registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your registration has been done.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.